High pressure draped across the region will keep it nice and bright for the next few days. Today will be sunny and mild, with highs near 60 degrees.

We expect another cold night with mostly clear conditions and lows dropping into the 30s. On Wednesday, another bright day is on tap. Temperatures also look a bit warmer.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. High 60

TONIGHT: A few high clouds, cold. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and continued mild. High 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67

We’ll enjoy one more sunny day in the 60s on Thursday before changes arrive at the end of the week. A cold front will bring widespread showers on Friday.