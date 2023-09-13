We expect mostly sunny conditions through the first half of today, with some cumulus clouds developing this afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry today, but there is a small chance of an isolated shower popping up. This will be most likely across the northern Miami Valley. Temperatures will be pretty pleasant, with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight will be clear and a bit chilly, with lows in the 40s. After some morning fog on Thursday, we expect another nice day with sunshine and 70s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. High 72

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with areas of fog possible. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 73

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 76

Gorgeous September weather continues Friday and into the start of the weekend. We need more rain, but the next chance does not arrive until Sunday, and even that doesn’t look very impressive.