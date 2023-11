With clear skies tonight, chilly, frosty temperatures are on the way. We expect lots of sun and cool temperatures for Veterans Day.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 52

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 56

Sunday will be another nice day. An extended period of dry weather will be with us through next Friday. We will also see a slow warming trend into early next week.