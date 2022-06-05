Another perfect day to head outside with scattered clouds and sunshine. There is a very low chance that a pop up shower may affect the northern Miami Valley this afternoon, but generally nearly everyone should stay dry. Showers and storms move into the Miami Valley Monday afternoon and evening. The humidity rises on Monday along with gusty winds.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

MONDAY: Breezy and more humid. Chances of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 84

Chances for showers continues on Tuesday. Low chances of rain for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 70s.