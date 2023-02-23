Showers are coming to an end overnight with a warm front in the middle of the area. We will see that warm front lift here as we go through the morning, seeing areawide warmth by the middle of the morning. Temperatures will get to the 70s, mainly in the southern half of the Miami Valley. Temperatures will crash going into the evening as a cold front moves through as the sun goes down, bringing overnight lows down to the mid-20s. We begin the weekend with temperatures in the lower 40s, but getting back to the 50s on Saturday and 60s Monday. Showers are likely on Monday, before a small cooldown back to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

