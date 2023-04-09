A picture perfect Easter Sunday with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Tonight will be chilly into the mid 30s with clear conditions. We will continue to see both for the work week. Temperatures will warm to the 70s by the midweek with lots of sunshine as high pressure will be in control. It won’t last forever though, but we will get near 80 in the second half of the week. A low pressure will move in in time for the weekend that may bring chances of showers on Sunday, and mark the end of the big warmup.

