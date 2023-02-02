Enjoy today if you can. Temperatures will get into the 40s with lots of sunshine. A cold front will move through overnight, and bring temperatures down to the teens overnight, and wind chill values tomorrow morning near zero, and for some below zero. Temperatures warm from there, getting in the 40s by Saturday, and the 50s by Tuesday. Shower chances arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.



Today: A high of 41 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A low of 15 degrees. Clouds early, clearing late.

Tomorrow: A high of 23 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

