We will enjoy another bright afternoon in the Miami Valley. We expect full sunshine and breezy conditions ahead of a cold front. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s, but wind chill values will be in the upper 30s to near 40 this afternoon.

The front moves through tonight, bringing an increase in cloud cover. It looks to pass through dry, so no precipitation will occur. Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy conditions, but the clouds will decrease for the afternoon, and we’ll go right back to full sun. Temperatures will be slightly colder behind the front.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 47

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 25

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine. Chilly. High 42

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 47

Temperatures will again warm a bit during the second half of the week. Highs will be closer to 50 degrees for Friday and the upcoming weekend.