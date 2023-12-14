A strong area of high pressure will bring sunny, cool conditions to the Miami Valley. The wind will be light today, as high temperatures climb above normal to reach the upper 40s.

It will be another clear and cold night, with lows in the mid 20s. And on Friday, sunshine will continue. We will see a few high clouds moving in late in the day, but dry weather will continue.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High 48

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

FRIDAY: Sunny with a few clouds late day, cool. High 54

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 53

We’ll see a few more clouds around the area on Saturday, but it will still be nice and cool. Sunday is when the next chance for showers arrives, and it looks warm enough for rain showers.