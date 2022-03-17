There will be more sunshine to start your Thursday. Temperatures will reach the 70s again, with a high of 73 degrees this afternoon. Clouds do increase late in the afternoon.

Overnight, clouds will continue to increase in advance of our next rainmaker. As a system moves in from the plains Friday, we will see shower and thunderstorm chances increase late in the afternoon.

A few thunderstorms could have strong winds embedded within them. It will be cooler this weekend with temperatures in the 50s and chances of showers.



Today: A high of 73 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. WSW winds at 0 to 10 mph.



Tonight: A low of 47 degrees. Clouds increasing late. S winds becoming SE at 0 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 68. Mostly cloudy, with shower and thunderstorm chances arriving in the late afternoon and into the evening.