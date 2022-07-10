A quiet day in the Miami valley as temperatures got in the mid 80s here in Dayton. We will see the sunshine continue into Monday. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s tomorrow. Humidity increases through the day, and into the night ahead of a cold front. Thunderstorm chances arrive late tomorrow night and into the early day on Monday. As the cold front moves through in the morning Tuesday, the air will be noticeably drier by the end of the day. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the mid 80s, with sunshine.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 91 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 71 degrees. Thunderstorms late in the night.

