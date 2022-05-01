A beautiful Sunday, with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. That will continue tomorrow. Temperatures a bit cooler, only getting to around 70. We are tracking another chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go into Tuesday, with temperatures getting into the upper 70s. Temperatures cool for the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 70 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds W at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 55 degrees. Clouds increasing, with showers possible late. Winds SE at 0 to 10 mph.

