Temperatures continue to run well above normal, with highs in the upper 80s again today. We will see plenty of sunshine, a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon, and dry conditions.

Overnight will be mostly clear and mild. Thursday looks even hotter. We expect full sun and highs near 90 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High 90

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. High 91

We could be into our first heat wave of the season, with 90 degrees expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dry weather is expected through the weekend.