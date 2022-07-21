The threat of any showers or thunderstorms has come to an end, and we expect a dry day. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s close to 90-degrees, but there will be a slight drop in humidity.

Overnight, we can’t rule out a stray shower as a disturbance drops into the Miami Valley. Any rain will be gone by the Friday morning drive, and we expect plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will once again heat up into the 90s Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and slightly less humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds with a slight shower chance. Low 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 94

There will be a slight chance of a few showers or storms over the weekend, and it will continue to be hot with highs in the 90s.