A strong area of high pressure will bring a lot of sunshine to the Miami Valley today. It will get a bit breezy this afternoon, but the southwest wind will help to bring in warmer air. Highs will push into the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with scattered clouds moving in by Tuesday morning. We will see more clouds around through the day Tuesday, but it will still be a dry day with above-normal temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and milder with scattered showers. High 60

Temperatures will continue to warm through mid-week. The chance for scattered showers will also develop by Tuesday night, and the second half of the week looks quite unsettled.