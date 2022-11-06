Lots of sunshine in the forecast today and for the next several days. Temperatures will still be running above average through this week before turning much colder next weekend. Tonight a weak cold front brings in slight cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather prevails for the week ahead.

Also of note…there is a full lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning and we should have great viewing weather. The full lunar eclipse starts at 5:16 AM, peaks at 5:59 AM and ends at 6:41 AM.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High near 70

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 44

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High near 65

Expect big changes in temperatures by the end of the week. We are going to be swinging from well above average highs to well below average highs by next weekend. Most of this week highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Low chances of rain Friday and Saturday.