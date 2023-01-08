The clouds and wintry mix fill the sky to end the weekend. Temperatures in the 30s this afternoon. Overnight we will dip into the upper 20s, but the rain and snow will move out. Clouds to begin the morning, but quickly giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures getting to around 40. We will see a slight chance of some showers on Tuesday and Wednesday but the best chance will come as a system sweeps through with temperatures getting to the 50s by the midweek. We will see the greatest chance of showers on Thursday through the day and into the night. As that system moves out, cold air will fill back in to bring back seasonal temperatures.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction