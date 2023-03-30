If you are headed out for Opening Day in Cincinnati, today is a perfect day. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with lots of sunshine. We will see clouds increase overnight with mild temperatures, then showers to begin the day tomorrow. Mainly dry in the afternoon, but some showers push through early in the evening, before a line of storms push through overnight around 12 a.m. to 3 a.m. where we could see damaging winds with strong thunderstorms. Saturday will be windy with gusts up to 60 mph, with power outages being a concern. Next week, we start the work week with temps in the 70s, but with chances of showers.

