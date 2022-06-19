High pressure gives us another beautiful day this Father’s day with full sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Low humidity continues for one more day before the heat and humidity return starting on Monday.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low 57

MONDAY: Warmer and more humid. Sunny skies. High 88

The heat and humidity really ramp back up for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise into the mid 90s. There is the potential for another heat wave this week and very little chances of rain.