Some clouds in the morning will give way to the sun at around noon. Temperatures today will be comparable to Sunday, getting to 53 today. Overnight we will see temperatures drop to around 30 degrees. Clouds will arrive late in the morning Tuesday before showers roll through overnight. Dry, but windy on Wednesday, then chances of strong storms on Thursday before a brief dip in temperatures on Friday.

