We’re enjoying a drop in heat and humidity, and we’ll be able to turn the a/c off for a couple of days and open up the windows. It will feel pleasant today, with highs reaching the mid-upper 70s.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool, with lows dropping into the low 50s. Outlying areas may even hit the upper 40s. Tuesday will be another bright day, with full sun and comfortable humidity.

TODAY: Sunny, cooler and less humid. High 78

TONIGHT: Clear, nice and cool. Low 52

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 81

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 86

A slow warming trend will continue through the middle part of the week. On Wednesday, we expect highs in the mid-upper 80s. And 90-degree temps return for the second half of the week, along with increasing humidity.