Sunshine and low humidity are a nice way to start the week! It will be somewhat fall-like over the next several days, with pleasantly warm afternoons and nice cool nights. Highs will top out near 80 degrees today.

Tuesday will be another dry, sunny day with highs in the low 80s. A cold front will move in Tuesday night and it may kick off a stray shower, but the chance if fairly low.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

TUESDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 76

It will be cooler behind the front on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s. High pressure builds back in, bringing continued dry and mostly sunny weather.