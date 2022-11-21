Mornings will continue to run cold the next few days, but our afternoon high temperatures will be getting closer to normal. We will enjoy full sun today, with highs pushing into the mid-40s. It will be windy, with gusts around 30 mph expected.

Tuesday will be another bright, sunny day, and highs will be up to 50 degrees. Even warmer readings are expected Wednesday and on Thanksgiving.

TODAY: Sunny, windy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 25

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 50

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 53

Dry weather will continue, regionally, for the big travel day on Wednesday. The next chance for showers arrives Thanksgiving evening into the night.