A lot of sunshine to end the weekend. Temperatures getting into the upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly as we drop into the mid 40s. We begin the work week with warming temperatures, with temps in the mid 70s by Thursday with a high pressure ridge in place before breaking down and a trough swings down from the north bringing chilly Canadian air by next weekend with highs only getting to the upper 50s. We don’t see a real threat of rain over the next 7 days.



Tonight: A low of 44 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 68 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 39 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

