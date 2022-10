Gusty winds are in the forecast again today and may gust as high as 30 mph. Full sunshine is expected as high pressure builds into the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with gusty winds. Highs near 70

TONIGHT: Clear and colder. Low 44

MONDAY: Sunny & breezy. High 68

Temperatures continue to warm into the 70s through Thursday. The first Arctic front of the season is going to bring sharply colder air to the Miami Valley on Friday as highs will only make it into the 50s.