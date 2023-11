Lots of sunshine today as we are tracking a cold front that will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This front will basically just bring a wind shift this afternoon. Temperatures rise into the low 60s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and milder. High 62.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 32

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 58

Warming into the low to mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Chances of rain late Thursday night and Friday. Cooler, but dry for the weekend with highs around 50.