High pressure will provide another sunny day here in the Miami Valley. Late today, we will notice some thin, high clouds moving in. These clouds will thicken and lower a bit tonight into Saturday as the next disturbance moves in.

Even though we’ll see more clouds in the area on Saturday, it will be a dry day. Rain arrives Saturday night and will continue into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Sunny and cool with late day high clouds. High 54

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High 53

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers. High 48

After the disturbance moves through on Sunday, another system will drop into the region Sunday night into Monday. This will bring gusty wind, colder air and some rain/snow showers.