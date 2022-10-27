Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain is out of the picture as the system that brought the rain has moved east, being replaced by a high pressure.

The area will see the sun shining today, but it won’t be too warm. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We will add clouds overnight, helping keep temperatures up in the 40s, and warmer weather is on the way beginning tomorrow when we get in the mid 60s around the Miami Valley.

Clouds will be seen early in the day and moves out by the afternoon with sunny skies to end the work week.

The next chance for showers arrives Sunday into Monday.

A return to the 70s in early November is possible.