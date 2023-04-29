We are tracking a cold front that brings in chances of showers and a few storms by late this afternoon and mainly this evening. Otherwise, most of the day should see a mix of clouds and sun.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. High 67

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms this evening. Then showers late tonight. Low 45

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Scattered showers & storms. Some graupel (small hail) is possible. High 57

Unseasonably cold along with scattered showers to start the work week. Chances of rain and chilly conditions continue through Tuesday. Drier weather for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures rise back into the 60s. Rain returns on Friday.