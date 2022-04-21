Expect some clearing tonight, but more clouds move in later on. Also, some areas of fog are likely into Friday morning. Friday looks mostly dry, just a slight shower chance. The warming will continue with highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool, areas of fog later tonight. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun with a slight chance of a passing shower, mild. High 72

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and continued warm. High 83

Unseasonably warm weather arrives for the weekend. It will really feel like summer with lots of sun and highs in the low-mid 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay low, so it will feel pleasantly warm.