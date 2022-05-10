Summer like temperatures are moving in.

Today our high is 84, which would tie our high for the year of 2022.

Overnight a cluster of thunderstorms will move to the south from the Great Lakes, which will move into more stable air through the late night, and into the morning.

Storms should diminish to the north of the Miami Valley, but a potential of a light shower early in the morning is possible. For the second half of the day, the sun will come out with temperatures getting to the mid-80s.



Today: A high of 84 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.



Tonight: A low of 60 degrees Partly cloudy skies. Winds SSE at 0 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 85 degrees. A light shower is possible early in the morning. Mostly sunny skies. Winds SE becoming E at 0 to 10 mph.