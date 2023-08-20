Well Mother Nature is going to remind us this week that summer is not over yet. Some of the hottest air this summer season is in the forecast for the next several days. Today there will be an increase in the humidity and heat indices may exceed 100 degrees several days this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High around 90.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warmer. Low near 70.

MONDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High 92. Heat index around 100

The heat builds and stays in place for the week. Relief from the heat comes in next Saturday. Highs in the 90s with heat indices potentially exceeding 100 degrees several days this week. Low chances of rain, Thursday through Saturday.