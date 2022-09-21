On this last full day of summer, we expect hot and humid conditions. Highs will push into the low 90s, and it will feel more like the mid-90s with the heat index. Most of the day will be dry, with a good deal of sunshine, but we will see the potential for some late-day thunderstorms. Any of them could become severe, with damaging wind being the main threat. Some hail and even an isolated tornado are also possible.

This threat of thunderstorms will continue into the evening before ending overnight. Dry weather will be in place for Thursday, and it will feel sharply cooler. Highs will be about 25 degrees cooler than today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Chance of late-day thunderstorms. High 93

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and turning cooler. Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and quite cool. High 65

Friday morning, temperatures will fall into the low 40s. It hasn’t been that cool since the beginning of May! Highs will continue to run cool, only reaching the mid-60s.