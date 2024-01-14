***WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY THROUGH NOON ON MONDAY***

The coldest air of the season invaded the Ohio Valley this morning as temperatures have dipped into the single digits. The high temperatures for today already occurred at midnight. Wind chills will be sub zero through Monday morning. Winds do relax tonight but still any breeze will continue to make it brisk outside with the frigid temperatures.

TODAY: Windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills: -10 to -25 degrees.

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold and frigid. Low 3 Wind chills -5 to -15 degrees

MLK DAY (MONDAY): Unseasonable cold continues. Wind chills below zero during the morning. High 16

Chances of snow showers Monday night through Tuesday morning and again Thursday and Friday. Temperatures recover into the 20s mid week. Overnight lows in the single digits and teens.