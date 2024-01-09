A Wind Advisory is in effect through noon Wednesday for gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Strongest winds are expected late tonight and early Wednesday during the morning commute.

Any lingering showers tonight will change to snow. Accumulations will be light–an inch or less–through early Wednesday morning. A slick spot or two will be possible.

TONIGHT: Windy and colder with scattered rain showers changing to snow showers. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: A few flurries early, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold. High 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and chilly. High 42

We will enjoy a break in active weather on Thursday, but another strong winter storm arrives at the end of the week. An Arctic blast is forecast this weekend.