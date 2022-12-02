***WIND ADVISORY FOR MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, SHELBY, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN AND WAYNE CO., INDIANA, FROM 10 PM TO 10 AM SATURDAY***

It will be windy tonight with gusts 40-50 mph possible. Showers continue into early Saturday morning before ending. Clouds start to clear out, and we expect sunshine but falling temperatures during the day as colder air moves in behind a strong cold front.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Windy with early morning showers, ending by 8 am, then decreasing clouds and turning colder. Early high near 45 and then falling into the 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 18

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40

Sunday will be another chilly day, but the wind will be lighter. The next chance for showers looks to arrive late Monday and Tuesday.