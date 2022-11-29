A strong cold front will move in tonight, and the wind will increase even more, gusting 40 to 50 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms will also move through but will be out of the area by the Wednesday morning commute. Wednesday will be windy and much colder with temperatures in the 30s most of the day, and wind chill in the low 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, windy and much colder. Temperatures fall into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Sunny and cold. High 38

Dry weather will continue on Thursday, but it will be quite cold. Morning temperatures will drop to near 20-degrees, and afternoon highs won’t get out of the 30s. We jump back into the 50s Friday afternoon.