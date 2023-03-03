Showers will be around this evening, but strong winds will continue. It will still be very windy with gusts continuing to range between 40 and 60 mph this evening and easing off past midnight, but still strong. Saturday will start breezy, but winds will diminish for the afternoon. We’ll see clouds mixed with sun along with dry and cool conditions.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder. Low 34

SATURDAY: Breezy in the morning with winds dying down for the afternoon. Clouds mixed with some sun and cooler. High 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High 56

Sunday will be a little milder, and it will be a nice finish to the weekend. It looks even warmer on Monday with highs reaching the upper 60s. After that, get ready for cooler weather for the rest of the week.