It will be breezy overnight with mild temperatures. Saturday gets windy! Winds will be sustained between 15 and 30 mph and will gust as high as 50 mph as a cold front approaches. Showers will also develop late Saturday morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with showers developing, thunder possible. High 72

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and diminishing winds, cooler. Low near 50

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 70

It will dry out for the second half of the weekend as we enjoy an extra hour of sleep! Don’t forget to set the clocks BACK one hour Saturday night! Even though it cools a little bit early next week, temperatures will remain above normal.