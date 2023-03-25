***HIGH WIND WARNING FOR LOGAN, CHAMPAIGN AND CLARK COUNTIES THRU 8 PM***

***WIND ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 8 PM INCLUDING MONTGOMERY, SHELBY, MIAMI, AUGLAIZE, PREBLE, MERCER, DARKE, CLINTON, GREENE COUNTIES***

It’s going to be a wild weather day! A warm front should push through the Miami Valley, bumping temperatures to around 60. As the area of low pressure tracks through the Ohio Valley, there will be some passing showers and winds will strengthen and could gust as high as 50 to 60 mph. A cold front sweeps through Ohio later this afternoon and this will cause temperatures to plunge.

TODAY: High gusty winds, passing showers, PM falling temps. High 60

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and diminishing winds. Low 33

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 57

Highs mainly in the 50s this week. Chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. Dry mid week. Another storm for Friday and Saturday.