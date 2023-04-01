***A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 6 PM FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY TODAY***

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Non-thunderstorm winds strengthen this morning and may gust as high as 45 mph to 60 mph today. Strong winds may cause additional power outages and damage.

A secondary cold front marches through the Buckeye state today and temperatures drop into the 40s by this afternoon. Scattered showers develop behind the front and clouds roll back in for the afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Gusty strong winds, passing showers and falling temperatures into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, becoming partly cloudy and colder. Low 30

SUNDAY: Chilly morning, plenty of sunshine. High 56

Much warmer for the first half of next week with highs in the 70s but chances of showers and storms. Then turning cooler and drier for the end of the week with highs in the 50s.