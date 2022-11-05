Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

***WIND ADVISORY FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLY***

***TURN YOUR CLOCKS BACK ONE HOUR TONIGHT AS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS***

A strong cold front brings gusty winds especially this afternoon and evening along with chances for showers and possible an isolated storm by this evening. The humidity will also increase this afternoon in advance of the cold front. Temperatures stay above average today as highs reach into the 70s.

TODAY: Very windy and warm with showers likely this afternoon. High 72

TONIGHT: Evening showers with isolated storms. Still gusty winds. Low 50

SUNDAY: Breezy and mild. Mostly sunny. Highs near 70

The rest of the upcoming week looks generally dry and mild with highs in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s.