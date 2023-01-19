Morning rain will come to an end, and we expect the sun to come out for a few hours today. It will be windy and very spring-like, with high temperatures running about 20 degrees above normal. Readings push into the upper 50s this afternoon. By mid-afternoon, we will see the potential for scattered thunderstorms. Any of these could be strong to severe with damaging wind, or an isolated tornado or hail.

Thunderstorms will end this evening, but a few spotty showers will linger overnight. As colder air moves in, we will see any rain mix with and change to wet snow. Friday will be windy and much colder, with temperatures nearly steady in the mid-30s. There is also a continued chance of flurries.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, windy and unseasonably mild. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 58

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and turning colder with a few rain/snow showers. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder with a few flurries. High 34

SATURDAY: Clouds and a little sun, seasonably chilly. High 38

Saturday will be a dry and chilly day, and then another storm will bring scattered rain or snow showers to the area on Sunday.