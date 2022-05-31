After high temperatures near 90 on Tuesday, a cooling trend is on the way. A cold front will set off showers and thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday afternoon. Some of the storms may reach severe limits with large hail and damaging winds.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Mainly morning showers with a chance of thunder, then mostly cloudy and cooler. High 72

Rain will come to an end on Thursday. After that, look for nice weather at the end of the week.