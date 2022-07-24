A very muggy day outside, with cloudier skies than expected, meaning a bit cooler temperatures than what was expected in the Miami Valley this afternoon. We will see a chance of strong storms moving in around 8 p.m. and lasting until midnight. The main threat will be damaging winds, with large hail possible, and a non-zero chance of a tornado. Tomorrow is going to be much cooler and less humid with a chance of some sprinkles in the afternoon. Another round of showers and possibly a thunderstorm arrives on Tuesday, where we could see some heavy rainfall. Chances of showers and storms continue into Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 71 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms before midnight.



Tomorrow: A high of 83 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with light showers possible in the afternoon.





