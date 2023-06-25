Folks need to stay weather aware this afternoon and this evening. Download the Storm Team 2 Weather app to help you plan your day and get the latest weather warnings.

This morning storms are weakening as they approach the Ohio boarder. Some of us may experience some morning showers and weakening storms. Sunshine comes out this afternoon and it will be breezy, very warm and humid. New storm development after 3 PM is likely. Severe storms are possible between 4 PM and 11 PM. Our main threat is damaging winds, followed by large hail and there is a risk of tornadoes. Know your safe place and be prepared to adjust your plans accordingly.

TODAY: A few AM showers and storms, breezy, very warm and humid. Late day severe weather possible. High 88

TONIGHT: Severe storms possible through 11 PM.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy and cooler. High 78.

Still a chance of showers on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Dry weather returns mid week, followed by a warming trend. Chances of showers and storms by the end of the week.