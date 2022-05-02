While we enjoyed a spectacular start to the work week Monday, brace yourself for a much different Tuesday.

A potent area of low pressure, now wreaking havoc across the central Plains, will drag a cold front across the Miami Valley by Tuesday evening.

Before it does, clouds will increase Monday night with showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two moving in around or just before dawn. After this rain moves out by mid morning, we’ll likely get a bit of a break for a few hours before showers and storms redevelop in the afternoon and evening. It is then that we stand the best chance to see a stronger or severe storm with damaging winds being the main threat. However, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Much of the Miami Valley will be under a “slight risk” (a “2” on a 1 to 5 scale) of severe storms for Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower or t’storm possible before dawn. Low 56

TUESDAY: Periods of showers & t’storms likely, mainly in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening. High 74

TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers & thunderstorms likely, then mostly cloudy. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 65

Wednesday will bring drier, but cooler weather. But don’t put away those umbrellas just yet because another storm system will arrive by Thursday night and Friday and bring yet more showers and thunderstorms to the Miami Valley. As of now, the weekend looks great!