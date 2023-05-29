The weather for Memorial Day was beautiful. Temperatures getting into the 80s, and clouds moving out by the middle of the day. We will continue to this stretch of dry weather continuing through the work week. There is a small chance of a stray shower in the late afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures early in the week will be in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity will not be much of a factor at all as we hit the 90s for the second half of the week and into the weekend. June and summer begin hot!

