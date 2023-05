The dry weather will not continue. Overnight we will drop to around 60 degrees and see a chance of thunderstorms in the late hours of the night and in the morning tomorrow. We could see some damaging winds and hail when the line moves through. Eventually it will move out by the middle of the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will get to the mid 70s. More chances of storms tomorrow night and to begin the work week. Temps stay in the mid 70s for the week.

