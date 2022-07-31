With mostly sunny skies early in the afternoon today was a great day. A bit more humid, but overall nice. Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies but should stay dry. As a warm front moves through we will see chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with some potentially being strong with winds being the main concern. We hit the 90s by the midweek, and have chances of storms by the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Afternoon thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 66 degrees. Thunderstorms early, with mostly cloudy skies.

